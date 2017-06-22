Summer Skiing And Snowboarding Starts At Mammoth Mountain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Summer Skiing And Snowboarding Starts At Mammoth Mountain

Even with high temperatures skiers and snowboarders are keeping the winter season alive at Mammoth Mountain. 

Summer skiing starts June 22nd and will remain open daily until August. There is still a snow base of 35 inches at the Main Lodge and 165 at the Summit at the mountain.

Children are also encouraged to join in the fun and if they're under 12 they can ski and ride for free through the end of the season. Also, the Mammoth Mountain Bike Park is set to open tomorrow! 

