Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

With the record-breaking temperatures northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun.

Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.

An important thing to remember is that there is a huge difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Although many may believe the names of these conditions can be used interchangeably, one is much more serious than the other.

Adam Heinz, the Director of Communications for REMSA explains, "The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is that your body no longer is able to compensate for it."

He says to think about heat exhaustion as a first-tier condition. Sufferers may feel faint, nauseous and possibly have cool, clammy skin. This is because they will most likely exhibit excessive sweating, which, in this case, is a good thing. It means your body is still able to try to compensate for the heat by cooling itself off with sweat.

In that scenario, drink plenty of water and get to a cooler place, or inside, as soon as possible.

However, if you're no longer sweating, you have a throbbing headache, you're breathing faster and perhaps even confused or delirious, call 911 immediately. At this point, you've reached the point of a possible heat stroke, which can certainly be life-threatening.

Heinz wants to remind the public that these conditions and symptoms can happen to you, even if you are spending time outside in the water. Remember to take intermittent swimming breaks in the shade to rest and re-hydrate.

