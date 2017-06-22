Reno Rodeo 6th Performance Results

Silver and blue dominated the stands as crowds demonstrated school spirit for Wolf Pack Night.

There was a two-way tie for first place in bareback bronc riding with Wyatt Bloom from Bend, OR and Mason Clements from Mullen, UT both scoring an 83.5. This is great news for Clements, who was looking to redeem himself after a zero-score last night.

Shorty Garrett from Eagle Butte, SD also found redemption from a zero-score by snagging the top spot with a 78 in saddle bronc.

Here are the night’s top results:

Bareback:

1. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, OR 83.5 (reride)

1. Mason Clements, Mullen, UT 83.5 on Flying U Rodeo U’s104-T

2. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX 77 on Flying U Rodeo’s 1990

3. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE 76.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s 942

Steer Wrestling:

1. Josh Boka, Dillon, MT, 5

2. Tom Lewis, Lehi, UT, 5.1

3. Ethen Thouvenell, Hooper, UT, 5.4

Team Roping:

1. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN and Travis Graves, Didsbury, AB, 5.1

2. Cole Sherwood, San Tan Valley, AZ and Rob Webb, Wendell, ID, 5.7

3. J.T. Prather, Action, CA and Brad Bishop, Norco, CA, 7.1

Saddle Bronc:

1. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD 78 on Rosser Rodeo’s Shots on Me

2. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, SD 77 on Rosser Rodeo’s 993

3. Clay Elliot, Nanton, AB 74 on Flying 5’s Rough Going

Tie-down roping:

1. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, TX 8.3

2. Kass Kayser, Ellensburg, WA, 8.5

3. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, OK, 8.6

Barrel Racing:

1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, 17.26

2. Amber Leigh Moore, Salem, OR, 17.3

3. Jessie Telford, Caldwell, ID, 17.6

Bull riding:

1. Bourdreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX 83 on (reride)

2. Kyle Zeigler, Atwood, KS 77 on Flying U Rodeo’s Soda Water

3. Ednei Caminhas, Denton, TX 73.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Mahola

*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary

Reno Rodeo Press Release