The City of Reno Re-installs Sculptures at the Wells Avenue Roun - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The City of Reno Re-installs Sculptures at the Wells Avenue Roundabout

Posted: Updated:

The City of Reno re-installed sculptures at the Wells Avenue roundabout on Wednesday that were previously damaged by cars.

On two different occasions, vehicles struck the sculptures which is why they needed to be removed and fixed before being replaced on Wednesday, June 21.

Ben Victor created the sculptures after being approved in 2006, and Reno Sculpture Services, through in-kind services, created new concrete bases for the sculptures. Reno officials say the sculptures represent "Community, Diversity and Independence."

