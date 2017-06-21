Fox Trot Walk for Parkinson's - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fox Trot Walk for Parkinson's

June 21st is the longest day of the year and communities around the country are using it to honor those who face the daily challenges of living with brain diseases - like Alzheimer's, Dementia and Parkinson's.

John Hayman learned he had Parkinson's five years ago. He and his wife, Vickie - who love to travel - stopped in their tracks when doctors noticed one of his arms not moving as he walked. While there is no cure, John says he is now doing everything he can to keep symptoms of Parkinson’s at bay. "Well, everybody worries about depression when you're told that kind of stuff; I had it for about 15-minutes and I said heck with this! I'm not going to let it beat me or hold me down."

John now works to raise awareness and funds for research. He also learned exercise is one of the best things he can do to stay on top of the disease. He works out four days a week at Cascades of the Sierra in Spanish Springs. John and Vickie are also part of Kindred at Home's Step On It! Program. It is a wellness program designed to keep seniors moving and healthy. Participants wear pedometers and add up their steps as a group. The steps are converted to miles and seniors map out how far they have walked as a group. They explore where that mileage would take them - with facts about US destinations and regional food.  Kindred at Home’s Marketing Manager, Tammy Malley says there are even more incentives for this mind travel. "The more active seniors are - the healthier they are; their overall health as well as their risk for falls.  The other thing is it helps them keep their independence." Residents and neighbors of Cascades of the Sierra are all invited to be part of this free program.

Cascades is also co-sponsoring its first Fox Trot Walk for Parkinson's" with Kindred at Home and the Michael J. Fox Foundation to fund research, support and to find a cure. It is free and open to the public this Sunday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 275 Neighborhood Way, Spanish Springs, Nevada 89441. The event starts at 10 a.m. and the walk starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. It is a family-friendly event with free BBQ and live entertainment. There will also be an ice cream truck and raffle. While the trot is free, donations to help fund a cure are always appreciated. You are encouraged to R.S.V.P. at (775) 424-5400. To make a donation online, log on to https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/CascadesSierrasNevada

