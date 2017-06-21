Lyon County: East Mason Valley Flash Flooding; Residents By Walker River Asked to Stay Alert

Lyon County crews say they are responding to the area of Bybee Lane in east Mason Valley for reported flash flooding coming off the Wassuk mountain range east of Yerington.

County officials are asking the public to stay away from the area and to not drive through flooded roads.

Officials say there is about 18-24 inches of water on the road and about 100-200 homes are threatened or affected but there are no current evacuations.

County officials say due to flooding, they will start spraying mosquitoes this Sunday and Monday on the east side of Mason Valley.

The BLM says the Wilson Canyon Recreation Area is closed to all forms of public access, effective immediately. This includes the Day Use area as well as the recreation area along Copperbelt Drive. This closure will remain in effect until river conditions allow for safe use of the area.

Violators could be fined no more than $1,000.00 or imprisoned for no more than 12 months, or both.

____

Lyon County officials are also alerting residents along the Walker River where a significant rise in the river was expected to happen.

People are NOT being asked to evacuate at this time but to prepare for a possible evacuation. See press release below map.

From Lyon County:

Yerington, NV – Lyon County officials are in the process of notifying residents along the Walker River to expect a significant rise in the river overnight. County Manager Jeff Page advises that the river was over 3000 cfs at the Hudson Gauge in Smith Valley at 5:00 PM. This triggered a notification process of door-to-door notification to ensure the public is aware and prepared for high water. County Manager Page explained that people are NOT being asked to evacuate at this time but to prepare for a possible evacuation. If evacuation is necessary residents will be notified via a telephonic notification and door to door notification.

There have been concerns about Highway 208 through Wilson Canyon. It is open with no controls. There are a few places that the river is up against the bank and NDOT is working to shore those areas up tomorrow.

Sheriff Al McNeil has requested BLM to close the Wilson Canyon Rest area on the west side of Wilson Canyon as water is currently in the camping areas. He expects confirmation on that decision tomorrow.

For up to date information please check the Lyon County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LyonCountyNV/