Washoe County Sheriff's Office Seek Rafter Last Seen in Truckee River

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a rafter who was last seen in the Truckee River.

Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office says they responded to the Crystal Creek Park area on the report of a missing rafter.

Swift water rescue teams from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Reno Fire Department along with WCSO HASTY searched the river, ending their search at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday and resumed their search Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the missing rafter, identified as Sarah Duncan, was last seen at about 3:45 pm and it is unknown if she got out of the water.

WCSO says if anyone has information, to please call 775-785-WCSO.