House Prices Rise Again in Reno

Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.

The median home price in the Reno-Sparks area hit $335,500 in May, which is up eight percent from the same time last year, according to new numbers from the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

That's pretty high; real estate professionals said Wednesday that a buyer would have to make a salary in the $80,000 range in order to afford a home at that price.

"We are still in a very volatile supply-demand situation," RSAR president John Graham said, "so if you go back to your econ in school, supply goes down; prices go up."

Graham said he doesn't see supply going back up anytime soon, at least not for another two years. So he said buyers might just have to lower their expectations a bit, or wait it out.

Part of the issue is that these rising prices are way outpacing wages. The median family income in the Reno-Sparks area is closer to $50,000 or $55,000, well below the $80,000 a family would need to buy an average home. That pushes people into an increasingly expensive rental market, or pushes them out of town altogether.

"If we don't get some better solutions to affordable housing in the area," Graham said, "we are not only going to have the potential for an exodus, but we are going to have the potential for either slowing down, or stopping people coming into the area."

Despite the concerns, Graham said he's not concerned about another housing bubble, since lending is harder to get, and employment is strong. The unemployment rate in Reno dropped to 3.9 percent in May.