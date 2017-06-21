Legal Reminders Ahead of Recreational Marijuana Sales

While it’s still uncertain, 10 days is all that remains before recreational marijuana sales could begin in the City of Reno. Now that the countdown has begun, the Reno Police Department wants to make sure all pot users are aware of the legal do's and don'ts.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chief of Police Jason Soto and Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon listed some of the most important rules people need to follow.

State law only allows a person to use marijuana at a private residence or inside a personal home. It's also illegal to use in any public place. A violation can lead to a $600 fee.

"You cannot consume marijuana walking down the streets of downtown, you can't consume it in a park, you can't consume it at an Aces game or a UNR game," says Jardon.

An individual must be 21 years or older to purchase pot and may only carry an ounce of marijuana or an eighth of an ounce of concentrated marijuana in public or in a car. Chief Soto says it's never okay to drive high.

"It is our responsibility to keep our community safe by informing our public that driving under the influence of marijuana or alcohol is against the law," says Soto.

Getting behind the wheel with more than two nanograms per milliliter of marijuana in the bloodstream is considered driving under the influence. Deputy Chief Tom Robinson says if a police officer suspects a person in a car is high, officers can conduct tests similar to an alcohol field sobriety test.

"Our most aggressive enforcement will be driving while impaired, we won't have any tolerance for anybody driving under the influence or any substance, whether it's alcohol, a prescription drug or marijuana," says Robinson.

During the weeks prior to the 4th of July, RPD will be cracking down on all suspected DUI drivers.