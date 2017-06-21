Fidget Spinners Named Among Possible Summer Hazards for Kids

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for western Nevada's Carson River and a flood watch for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra's eastern front in anticipation of heavy rains and excessive snowmelt beginning Friday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for western Nevada's Carson River and a flood watch for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra's eastern front in anticipation of heavy rains and excessive snowmelt beginning Friday.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old from Sun Valley.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old from Sun Valley.More >>
The Reno Aces defeated the Fresno Grizzlies, 10-2, to kick off the 2018 campaign.More >>
The Reno Aces defeated the Fresno Grizzlies, 10-2, to kick off the 2018 campaign.More >>
An administrator with WestCare said they're closing because of a funding dispute with the state.More >>
An administrator with WestCare said they're closing because of a funding dispute with the state.More >>