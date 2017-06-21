Fidget Spinners Named Among Possible Summer Hazards for Kids - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fidget Spinners Named Among Possible Summer Hazards for Kids

Posted: Updated:

Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.
    
Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm said Wednesday in unveiling its summer safety report that the ubiquitous spinners, already banned in many schools, can fall apart and the small pieces can create a choking hazard
    
W.A.T.C.H. said children in Texas and Oregon have been taken to hospitals recently after choking on fidget spinner pieces.
    
W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff says just because a toy is popular does not mean it is safe.
    
The group also warned about the fire dangers posed by lithium batteries in hoverboards; the potential for blunt force injuries from plastic weapons based on superhero movies; and impact injuries from non-motorized scooters.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating several incidents involving fidget spinners. A number of children have needed surgery after small parts got stuck in their throats.

Fidget spinners were first designed to help children with concentration and to reduce fidgeting, although they picked up in popularity as a toy. 

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

