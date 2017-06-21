Red Springs Fire in Elko County Swells to 4,598 Acres; 76% Conta - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Red Springs Fire in Elko County Swells to 4,598 Acres; 76% Contained

A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,598 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 76% contained. 

The fire started early Tuesday afternoon and is expected to burn north into the Twin Bridges area.

The Bureau of Land Management says no structures are threatened.

The fire is burning in brush, grass, and closed timber litter. Sage grouse habitat is involved and threatened.

More than 230 personnel are working on the fire and it is expected to be contained by Friday afternoon.

