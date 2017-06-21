Red Springs Fire in Elko County Swells to 4,060 Acres; 55% Contained

A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,060 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 55% contained.

The fire started early Tuesday afternoon and is expected to burn north into the Twin Bridges area.

The Bureau of Land Management says no structures are threatened.

The fire is burning in brush, grass, and closed timber litter. Sage grouse habitat is involved and threatened.

More than 100 personnel are working on the fire and it is expected to be contained by Friday afternoon.

Another lightning-sparked wildfire is burning west of Midas. The 500-acre Midas Fire is 30% contained after starting early Wednesday afternoon. Full containment is expected Thursday afternoon.