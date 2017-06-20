Blog 6-20-17 Marshall Realty’s Community Giveback event!

On June 10, 2017 Marshall Realty presented a $1,000.00 donation check to the Northern Nevada SPCA Shelter to cover adoption costs, open to all qualified Northern Nevada citizens! While the normal adoption process was intact, Marshall Realty was able to give peace of mind to families across Reno and Sparks whom were anxious for a new furry friend to complete their home, while providing security for those animals who have been looking for a new family to love. The $1,000 donation from this stand up Northern Nevada Real Estate company has lasted more than 10 days and, with the care that Marshall Realty’s owner Marshall Carrasco has shown for our community animals, over 20 adoptions have been covered! But, this is not the end of the line; there are still many animals at the SPCA looking for their forever homes and the SPCA is always accepting donations! Feel free to join Marshall Carrasco by donating to the Northern Nevada SPCA and keep an eye out for Marshall Realty’s next community giveback event!