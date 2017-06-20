Blog 6-20-17 Marshall Realty’s Community Giveback event! - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Marshall Realty Gives back to the community with a $1,000 donation to the Northern Nevada SPCA

Blog 6-20-17 Marshall Realty’s Community Giveback event!

Posted: Updated:

On June 10, 2017 Marshall Realty presented a $1,000.00 donation check to the Northern Nevada SPCA Shelter to cover adoption costs, open to all qualified Northern Nevada citizens! While the normal adoption process was intact, Marshall Realty was able to give peace of mind to families across Reno and Sparks whom were anxious for a new furry friend to complete their home, while providing security for those animals who have been looking for a new family to love. The $1,000 donation from this stand up Northern Nevada Real Estate company has lasted more than 10 days and, with the care that Marshall Realty’s owner Marshall Carrasco has shown for our community animals, over 20 adoptions have been covered! But, this is not the end of the line; there are still many animals at the SPCA looking for their forever homes and the SPCA is always accepting donations! Feel free to join Marshall Carrasco by donating to the Northern Nevada SPCA and keep an eye out for Marshall Realty’s next community giveback event! 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.