Marshall Realty Blog 6-19-2017: Hillside Meadows Apartments - A Place for Veterans

Hillside Meadows was opened on Thursday, June 15, 2017, is located at 2787 Beck Drive in Reno, NV and offers 28 two bedroom units and 16 one bedroom units; and they're only accepting applicants of 40% AMI (area median income) or lower!