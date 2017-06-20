Evans Fire Burning North of Bordertown Fully Contained

The Forest Service says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Bordertown is now fully contained at 168 acres.

The Evans Fire is about one mile north of Exit 83 on Highway 395.

Crews say no structures are threatened.

Resources currently fighting the fire include the Beckwourth Hand Crew, Plumas Interagency Hotshot Crew and other state and federal firefighting resources. Two type 2 helicopters have been dispatched to assist with the fire.

The Evans Fire is visible from U.S. 395 in a road construction area.

A separate fire, the Garson Fire started Sunday near Boomtown Casino.