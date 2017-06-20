Evans Fire Burning North of Bordertown Fully Contained - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Evans Fire Burning North of Bordertown Fully Contained

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Forest Service Courtesy: Forest Service

The Forest Service says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Bordertown is now fully contained at 168 acres. 

The Evans Fire is about one mile north of Exit 83 on Highway 395.

Crews say no structures are threatened. 

Resources currently fighting the fire include the Beckwourth Hand Crew, Plumas Interagency Hotshot Crew and other state and federal firefighting resources. Two type 2 helicopters have been dispatched to assist with the fire.

The Evans Fire is visible from U.S. 395 in a road construction area.

A separate fire, the Garson Fire started Sunday near Boomtown Casino. To see updates on this fire, click here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.