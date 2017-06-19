Hollywood Fire Near Nixon Grows to 5,300 Acres, Contained

Crews say a lightning-sparked wildfire burning near Nixon is at about 5,300 acres and is 100% contained, according to BLM Nevada.

The Hollywood Fire started just after 7:25 p.m. Monday in the Hollywood Road area about five miles southeast of Nixon.

Bureau of Land Management, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, and Pyramid Lake Volunteers are responding.

No structures are threatened.

Below is a time-lapse video of the fire courtesy of UNR Alert Tahoe Fire Cams