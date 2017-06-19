Police Release Details on Double Homicide in Stead

Reno police have found out more information regarding a double homicide that took place during a shooting June 19 after their investigation identified a witness that provided further information.

The witness told police that 21-year-old Byron Cisneros and 21-year-old Jordan Buggs had made arrangements to meet, and rob, two victims at gunpoint on Purple Sage Dr.

Cisneros met with the when the victims in a car and sent an electronic message to Buggs letting him know the car doors were unlocked. Buggs approached the drivers side window with a gun and a bandana over his face and demanded the victims property. Cisneros, sitting in the back seat of the car, also pulled a gun. The victim in the driver’s seat struggled with Buggs while the victim in the passenger seat struggled with Cisneros. The victim in the driver’s seat then produced his own gun shooting both Buggs and Cisneros several times. Both Buggs and Cisneros were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both victims cooperated during the investigation and provided statements consistent with evidence and information determined throughout the investigation. The deceased's firearms as well as the victim's firearm were recovered.

The Reno Police Department does not anticipate charges as a result of this incident.