Flooding Expected on Walker River

The National Weather Service says the Walker River is expected to reach flood stage the last week of June.

Officials say the higher temperatures will increase snow melt off in the Sierra. Moderate flooding is likely along the river from Antelope Valley through the Hudson Valley.

The Walker River is not expected to reach flood stage in Mason Valley, but the National Weather Service is still asking residents there to be prepared.

