Roads Reopen After Rodeo Parade - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Roads Reopen After Rodeo Parade

Posted: Updated:

Several streets that were closed in Midtown Reno for the 98th Reno Rodeo Parade have been reopened. 

The Reno Rodeo Parade traveled northbound, from Arroyo to Liberty Street, affecting traffic for several hours Saturday morning. Officials from the rodeo say hundreds of horses, wagons, the Legendary Longhorns, and Miss Reno Rodeo are participating in the parade. 

If you missed the rodeo Saturday morning, Jaime Hays will bring us the sights and sounds, tonight on Channel 2 News at 5:00, 6:30, and 11:00 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.