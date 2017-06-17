Roads Reopen After Rodeo Parade

Several streets that were closed in Midtown Reno for the 98th Reno Rodeo Parade have been reopened.

The Reno Rodeo Parade traveled northbound, from Arroyo to Liberty Street, affecting traffic for several hours Saturday morning. Officials from the rodeo say hundreds of horses, wagons, the Legendary Longhorns, and Miss Reno Rodeo are participating in the parade.

If you missed the rodeo Saturday morning, Jaime Hays will bring us the sights and sounds, tonight on Channel 2 News at 5:00, 6:30, and 11:00 p.m.