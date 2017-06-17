2 Arrested in Sparks Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

2 Arrested in Sparks Shooting

Two men have been booked into custody after a shooting that occurred last Friday.

Sparks Police responded to a call on Dodson way at 10:30 p.m., back on June 16th and found one person with gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the shooting came after a dispute between roommates, identified as 34 year-old Roland Moore and 24 year-old Roger Palmer. 

Sparks Police say Moore was damaging property of Palmer's when a verbal altercation sparked. Moore left the home but was then confronted by Palmer again. Then, Palmer shot Moore in the right leg. Palmer was taken to the hospital and treated for the injury. 

There is no evidence to believe that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Roland Moore has been arrested for Destruction of Property.

Roger Palmer was arrested for Discharging a Weapon where others may be Endangered and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

