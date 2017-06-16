Truckee River Has Gone Down But Is Still Dangerous

When it's hot outside an ice bath might sound nice, but when the Truckee is in the 50's, it can take less than fifteen minutes for your body to tense up. Only increasing your chances of drowning.

"If you stay submerged in the water and are able to stay afloat and do not submerge and drown, you have about one hour where statistically you can survive in that water," said Anthony Marvel of the Reno Fire Department.

The flow of the river affects the temperature too.

"It's a little bit colder than the normal temperature for this time of year by three or four degrees," said hydrologist Tim Bardsley.

The current temperature is pretty similar to what we saw this time last year. The water is all coming down from the Sierra. To stay warm, light weight clothes just won't do.

"Anytime we think we're going to be in the water for more than a few minutes we're putting the whole kit on," said Marvel.

It might shock you how much first responders wear in the water.

"We wear pretty thick wool, full body suit underneath dry suit, and we protect our head with a cap," said Marvel.

The Truckee in the Reno/Sparks area is usually the warmest towards the end of July.

"Different sections of the river will have varying temperatures depending on the shading and how deep the water is and how quickly it is moving," said Bardsley.

The Truckee is still moving fast, and drowning is the first responders number one concern. The flow of the Truckee is running about three times higher than normal for this time of year and seven times stronger than last year. So, while the Truckee might be slightly lower than it was in May, it's still not something to mess around with.