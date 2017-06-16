Rodeo Kicks Off with - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rodeo Kicks Off with Extreme Bull-Riding

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

The Reno Rodeo is back in town and official activities kicked off Thursday night. 

A crowd favorite, the Extreme Bulls Competition, was the first event of the night. This year, about 30-40 extreme bull-riding contestants competed for the $40,000 grand prize. 

It was a fun affair for the whole family, though. The crowd went wild for the mutton-bustin' event Thursday night, as well. 

Since the Reno Rodeo is actually the 4th largest in the entire Professional Rodeo Cowboys' Association, organizers told us tickets are close to selling out. Anywhere from 8000-9000 fans are expected to attend the rodeo this year.

Coordinators are telling the public to get their tickets, quick! However, they also have a warning. 

Mike Torvinen with the Reno Rodeo Association said, "Apparently there's some ticket scams going on. So, if you're paying more than $25 a ticket, you're paying too much and you're not buying it from the Reno Rodeo."

He's talking about a possible scam involving the website "VividSeats.com," claiming to sell rodeo tickets for anywhere between $51-$67. Those may not be valid tickets, so rodeo fans are not advised to purchase from that site.

Instead--visit the rodeo's official website here or buy tickets directly from the box office at the fairgrounds. 

If you missed the first, official night of the 2017 Reno Rodeo, don't worry, it will last through next Saturday, June 24th.

