Caltrans: Status of Seasonal Pass Openings

Caltrans announces the status of seasonal pass openings.

Caltrans has been working to clear snow and rocks to repair eight highways that have seasonal closures. Until the roads are clear and open, Caltrans is asking pedestrians, bicyclists, skiers, and others to stay out of these areas.

Caltrans has cleared snow from State Route 120 West to the top of Tioga Pass at the eastern entrance gate of Yosemite National Park. They have repaired the guardrail that was damaged and are continuing to remove snow and rocks from the road.  Caltrans says SR 120 West opened Monday, June 19.

Tioga Road and the east entrance to Yosemite National Park reopened on Thursday, June 29 and bicycles were allowed on Wednesday, June 28.

Crews are also clearing snow from State Route 203 from the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area parking lot to Minaret Vista. They say the snowpack is estimated to be about eight to 15 feet. 

Caltrans doesn't have an estimated date when State Route 203 will reopen.  

The following roads have already opened, but are subject to change depending on weather conditions:

  • State Route 120 West - Tioga Pass - Opened June 19, 2017, Tioga Road Opened June 29, 2017
  • State Route 108 – Sonora Pass – Opened June 13, 2017
  • State Route 270 – Bodie Road – Opened May 15, 2017
  • State Route 89 – Monitor Pass – Opened May 8, 2017
  • State Route 168 West – Bishop Creek – Opened April 24, 2017
  • State Route 120 East – Mono Mills – Opened April 14, 2017   
  • State Route 158 – June Lake Loop – Opened April 14, 2017
