Governor Sandoval Signs Several Bills in Las Vegas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval signs several bills while in Las Vegas on Thursday.

While at the Tesla Energy Warehouse, Sandoval signed energy bills, AB 405 on Net Metering, SB146 on Distributed Resource Planning and SB 150 on Energy Efficiency.

Next, Sandoval attended the opening of Culinary Health Center where he signed SB539 on Insulin Transparency.

Finally, Sandoval will be at UNLV where he plans to sign SB 548 on Nevada Institute on Teaching and Educator Preparation, SB553 on UNLV Engineering Planning & Medical School Additional Appropriation and SB457 on College Credit for Military Training.

