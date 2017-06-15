Sparks Police to Host Community BBQ Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police to Host Community BBQ Saturday

Sparks Police invites residents to a free Community BBQ on Saturday, June 24.

The Community BBQ is on Saturday, June 24 from 11 am until 3 pm at Oppio Park, 2355 18th Street.

SPD says you can visit with Officers, see a SWAT Car, K-9 units, Police Horses and their Mobile Command Unit.

They will have hot dogs and hamburgers at the event and Sierra Swirl will be there too.

They say to bring sunscreen and be prepared to have fun visiting with officers.

For more information, please call 353-2299 

