Reno City Planning Commission to Review Billboard Ban

By Elizabeth Olveda
In 1999, Scenic Nevada gained enough petition signatures to prohibit the construction of new billboards in the City of Reno. That ballot initiative passed with more than half of the vote. 

However, advocates say the former city council members later amended the initiative, creating what they call 'loopholes.' 

Wednesday, the group formally asked the current council to enforce the original ban. Scenic Nevada member, Lori Wray explained, "They contribute to clutter, clutter leads to blight in the older neighborhoods, the poles are targets for graffiti. It's advertising on our public spaces, they're in your face all the time."

On the other hand, billboard supporters, such as the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, asked the council to discontinue the ban. In a statement submitted to the council, Director of Government Relations, Tray Abney, said "In an effort to support local business, I urge you to end the moratorium and provide every business owner a chance to grow and succeed in Reno."

Tonight the council ended up deciding to split the matter into two motions. 

  • In a 5-1 vote, members voted to allow city staff to write an official ordinance banning digital billboards. The Reno City Planning Commission would then have to review that ordinance. 
  • A second motion would allow the Planning Commission to review a law allowing the relocation of dozens of already existing billboards. It would also prohibit any new billboard submissions. This would also be written by the city staff.

However, many of the pre-existing billboards are currently awaiting a ruling from the courts before the city can decide what to do with them.

