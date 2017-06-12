Sandoval Establishes Walker River Recreation Area, Signs Other B - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sandoval Establishes Walker River Recreation Area, Signs Other Bills Into Law

From The Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed dozens of pieces of legislation including laws that create the framework for the implementation of recreational marijuana, a measure establishing the Walker River State Recreation Area, and additional laws aimed at ensuring Nevada’s students have safe learning environments.

Senate Bill 344 was sponsored and shepherded through the legislative process by Senator Patricia Farley and establishes the criteria for the packaging and advertising of recreational marijuana products at both the manufacturing and distribution level. This measure also creates labeling provisions and restricts marketing or branding marijuana in a manner that would appeal to children. During his State of the State address, Governor Sandoval called for a market that was restricted, responsible, and respected. SB344 is a policy measure that helps achieve that goal. This will make Nevada’s recreational marijuana packaging and labeling laws some of the strictest, if not the strictest, legislation in the nation.

Senate Bill 536 appropriates the money to establish the Walker River State Recreation Area, a signature piece of Governor Sandoval’s Explore Your Nevada initiative. The donation of three historic ranch properties will bring more than 12,000 acres into public use and provide access to the pristine East Walker River for the first time in generations. Pitchfork, Rafter 7, and Flying Mincluding the Nine Mile section will offer extraordinary hiking, camping, biking, fishing, and other outdoor recreation opportunities to all ages.

Senate Bill 390 extends Governor Sandoval’s signature Zoom School legislation into the next biennium. Zoom Schools have proven to be successful and directly help students who are English Language Learners.

Assembly Bill 362 was sponsored by Assemblywoman Jill Tolles and Assemblyman Justin Watkins and is an important measure that will help prevent sex offenders and other dangerous individuals from securing positions as teachers or educational staff. This measure passed unanimously in both houses.

Senate Bill 212 was sponsored by Senator Heidi Gansert and enhances requirements under the “Safe-to-Tell” program to address school-related suicide and harmful behavior, like bullying, that may occur off-campus. This measure also requires a school district’s emergency response to address suicide and to include provisions related to counseling.

Governor Sandoval signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 144

Assembly Bill 130

Senate Bill 203

Assembly Bill 249

Senate Bill 209

Assembly Bill 267

Senate Bill 212

Assembly Bill 326

Senate Bill 246

Assembly Bill 359

Senate Bill 257

Assembly Bill 362

Senate Bill 258

Assembly Bill 375

Senate Bill 259

Assembly Bill 421

Senate Bill 268

Assembly Bill 422

Senate Bill 325

Assembly Bill 487

Senate Bill 344

Assembly Bill 489

Senate Bill 350

Senate Bill 376

Senate Bill 390

Senate Bill 432

Senate Bill 442

Senate Bill 487

Senate Bill 488

Senate Bill 490

Senate Bill 492

Senate Bill 536

Senate Bill 538

The Governor also vetoed the following bills. Copies of the messages are attached.

Assembly Bill 407

Assembly 259

From The Office of Governor Brian Sandoval.

