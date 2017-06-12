Sandoval Establishes Walker River Recreation Area, Signs Other Bills Into Law

From The Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed dozens of pieces of legislation including laws that create the framework for the implementation of recreational marijuana, a measure establishing the Walker River State Recreation Area, and additional laws aimed at ensuring Nevada’s students have safe learning environments.

Senate Bill 344 was sponsored and shepherded through the legislative process by Senator Patricia Farley and establishes the criteria for the packaging and advertising of recreational marijuana products at both the manufacturing and distribution level. This measure also creates labeling provisions and restricts marketing or branding marijuana in a manner that would appeal to children. During his State of the State address, Governor Sandoval called for a market that was restricted, responsible, and respected. SB344 is a policy measure that helps achieve that goal. This will make Nevada’s recreational marijuana packaging and labeling laws some of the strictest, if not the strictest, legislation in the nation.

Senate Bill 536 appropriates the money to establish the Walker River State Recreation Area, a signature piece of Governor Sandoval’s Explore Your Nevada initiative. The donation of three historic ranch properties will bring more than 12,000 acres into public use and provide access to the pristine East Walker River for the first time in generations. Pitchfork, Rafter 7, and Flying M, including the Nine Mile section will offer extraordinary hiking, camping, biking, fishing, and other outdoor recreation opportunities to all ages.

Senate Bill 390 extends Governor Sandoval’s signature Zoom School legislation into the next biennium. Zoom Schools have proven to be successful and directly help students who are English Language Learners.

Assembly Bill 362 was sponsored by Assemblywoman Jill Tolles and Assemblyman Justin Watkins and is an important measure that will help prevent sex offenders and other dangerous individuals from securing positions as teachers or educational staff. This measure passed unanimously in both houses.

Senate Bill 212 was sponsored by Senator Heidi Gansert and enhances requirements under the “Safe-to-Tell” program to address school-related suicide and harmful behavior, like bullying, that may occur off-campus. This measure also requires a school district’s emergency response to address suicide and to include provisions related to counseling.

Governor Sandoval signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 144 Assembly Bill 130 Senate Bill 203 Assembly Bill 249 Senate Bill 209 Assembly Bill 267 Senate Bill 212 Assembly Bill 326 Senate Bill 246 Assembly Bill 359 Senate Bill 257 Assembly Bill 362 Senate Bill 258 Assembly Bill 375 Senate Bill 259 Assembly Bill 421 Senate Bill 268 Assembly Bill 422 Senate Bill 325 Assembly Bill 487 Senate Bill 344 Assembly Bill 489 Senate Bill 350 Senate Bill 376 Senate Bill 390 Senate Bill 432 Senate Bill 442 Senate Bill 487 Senate Bill 488 Senate Bill 490 Senate Bill 492 Senate Bill 536 Senate Bill 538

The Governor also vetoed the following bills. Copies of the messages are attached.

Assembly Bill 407

Assembly 259

