KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.
We'll be taking donations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Last year we collected more than 300 units of blood!
We’ve collected a total of 1,633 units of blood in the previous nine blood drives.
Our drive is part of the Summer Ride to Save Lives campaign. Donors will be entered into a drawing for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
One pint of blood can save up to three lives!
You can make appointments ahead of time by clicking here.
We hope you can come out and give!
