Meadowood Mall to Hold Job Fair This Saturday

Meadowood Mall is looking for employees!

They will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 24th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Court. 

Open positions include store managers, assistant managers, cashiers, sales associates, and stockroom associates.

The following retailers and restaurants will be participating: Apricot Lane, Auntie Anne’s, Body Jewelry Company, Lea Loren Jewelry, Metro PCS, See's Candy, The Body Shop, JC Penney, Buckle, Rue 21, Kay's Jewelry, Styles for Less, Torrid, Spencers, Senior Burrito, Tilly’s, and Charley's Grilled Subs.

Also, the Simon Property Group is hiring for a Guest Services Representative.

