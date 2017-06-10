Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:

Expect delays traveling on Interstate 80.

The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

Police on scene tell us only one car was involved. Witnesses say the car was driving erratically when it hit the side railing.

The driver was the only person in the car, they have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews are still investigating the crash and they expect to have the lanes closures in place for a few hours.

Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.