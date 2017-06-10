Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

Expect delays traveling on Interstate 80.

The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

Police on scene tell us only one car was involved. Witnesses say the car was driving erratically when it hit the side railing.

The driver was the only person in the car, they have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews are still investigating the crash and they expect to have the lanes closures in place for a few hours.

Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.