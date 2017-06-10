NHP Cadets Train To Install Car Seats - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Cadets Train To Install Car Seats

The Nevada Highway Patrol is now training all cadets in the Highway Patrol Academy to be Child Seat Safety Technicians.

This is the first time the Highway Patrol Northern Academy has made this a requirement for cadets, and NHP is the only law enforcement agency in the state training officers to be Child Seat Safety Technicians prior to reporting to their assigned duty station.

"We're putting all of our new troopers through this new training in the academy, because they're interacting with the public on a day-to-day basis." explained NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel. "Our little ones are our future and we need to make sure that they're safe." 

When training is complete, the troopers will be certified in the installation of all types of car seats and boosters. They will have passed exercises, as well as having passed both written and practical exams.

