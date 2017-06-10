Tour de Nez Hits Downtown Reno

The 25th Tour de Nez race took over downtown Reno on Saturday.

The annual bike race travels through the Biggest Little City, with the start and finish taking place at Wingfield Park. The park provides families a home base to relax and enjoy the race, while also getting a scenic view of the Truckee River.

"This started 25 years ago and no one ever thought that we'd be down here this long," said Executive Director Bubba Melcher. "We've opened both sides of the park this year, we have live music at the ampitheater, we have food, adult beverages, as well as the annual Tour de Nez bike race."

Desert Sky Adventures started a foot race this year, called “Tour of the Toes.”

This year, more than 300 people gathered to take part in the event. It continues through 9 p.m.