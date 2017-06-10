Tour de Nez Hits Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tour de Nez Hits Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

The 25th Tour de Nez race took over downtown Reno on Saturday.

The annual bike race travels through the Biggest Little City, with the start and finish taking place at Wingfield Park. The park provides families a home base to relax and enjoy the race, while also getting a scenic view of the Truckee River.

"This started 25 years ago and no one ever thought that we'd be down here this long," said Executive Director Bubba Melcher. "We've opened both sides of the park this year, we have live music at the ampitheater, we have food, adult beverages, as well as the annual Tour de Nez bike race."

Desert Sky Adventures started a foot race this year, called “Tour of the Toes.”

This year, more than 300 people gathered to take part in the event. It continues through 9 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.