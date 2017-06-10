Rancharrah Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon.

Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community. The community is offering the first release of a limited number of home sites ranging in size from one-quarter to one-half acre for sale.

Guests can enjoy a barbecue lunch prepared by local celebrity chef Mark Estee, play bocce ball on the grounds, enjoy live music by Reno-based band Left of Centre and take carriage ride tours of the property. Information sessions will be available to learn about the custom home sites available now and the upcoming semi-custom homes and luxury condos to be released at a later date.

This event is open to everyone, including kids. It is also free to the public. In additions to information on the homesites, guests will be able to enjoy the Tree Farm, Information Pavilion and see the plans for the mansion at Rancharrah.