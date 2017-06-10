Mop-Up Operations Continue For Drayer Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mop-Up Operations Continue For Drayer Fire

Update: Fire crews continue to mop up the Drayer Fire near Fernley, but the fire is 100% contained.

Officials from North Lyon, Central Lyon, Storey County, Mason Valley, Truckee Meadows, the Nevada Division of Forestry, and BLM all responded to the call just after 12 p.m. on Saturday. Structures were threatened, and voluntary evacuations were in place, but they have now been lifted.

Officials say the fire burned 22.3 acres near Sweetwater and Drayer Lanes.

Update: Crews have stopped progression on a six-acre wildfire near Drayer Lane in Fernley.

Crews are now in mop-up operations.

Fire crews are fighting a two-acre wildfire near Drayer Lane in Fernley. Please avoid the area.

We have a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

