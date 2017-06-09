30 More Bills Signed, Plus a Minimum Wage Related Bill is Vetoed

Governor Sandoval signed 30 bills and vetoed 2 on Friday.

One bill signed expands lithium explorations in the state. Nevada currently has one of the largest lithium mines - Reporter Paul Nelson toured the mine recently. You can watch that story here.

Assembly Bill 175 is one of the two bills vetoed, which has to do with minimum wage. The bill set certain requirements for health benefits in relation to the minimum wage - which here in Nevada does change if an employee is offered health insurance. The Governor wrote that the bill is "constitutionally suspect. It will also potentially harm both Nevada's small businesses and its low-wage workers.' Read his full explanation in the attached PDF below. Assembly Bill 376 was also vetoed, the explanation too is below.

The Governor's Office released the following list of all the bills signed:

Assembly Bill 52 was an executive agency bill that will create a permitting process to greatly expand safe lithium exploration opportunities in Nevada. Our state currently has one of the largest lithium deposits in North America and the only lithium production facility in the United States.

Assembly Bill 486 is an executive agency bill that oversees the distribution of the government services tax which is taken at the DMV. AB 486 will not increase fees for Nevadans at the DMV but will increase the state’s highway fund contribution by roughly $20 million a year from $38 million in FY17 to approximately $58 million in each of the next two years. These funds are used to build and improve Nevada’s roads and related infrastructure and create more construction jobs.

Senate Bill 69 was sponsored by the Office of the Governor and was part of his workforce development initiative. SB69 makes substantial changes to existing law and will help ensure Nevada’s occupational licensing boards are not acting as an improper barrier to workforce entry.

Senate Bill 74 was a recommendation from the Governor’s Drought Forum and will increase the focus on gathering information, providing assistance to water suppliers, conservation planning and drought response among other items.

Senate Bill 47 was another recommendation from the Governor’s Drought Forum and requires the State Engineer to make certain preparations prior to inter-basin transfers.

Senate Bill 283 creates the Vegas Golden Knights specialty license plate, a franchise of the National Hockey League that will begin play this Fall.

Senate Bill 511 simplifies the application process to purchase a license, tag, or permit to hunt, fish, or trap.

Senate Bill 121 creates an interim study on services for the elderly. Specifically, the commission will study behavioral and cognitive care of older individuals in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 110 was sponsored by Assemblywoman Melissa Woodbury and establishes a pilot program for competency-based education or a system where students can “move on when ready.” This is a student-based growth model where students can advance to higher levels of learning when they demonstrate a mastery of concepts and skills regardless of time, place or pace.

