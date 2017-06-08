Swan Lake Concerns Continue in Lemmon Valley

Months later, and residents of Lemmon Valley are still feeling the effects of winter flooding. On Thursday, a group of people living in Lemmon Valley met with their neighbors to talk about what's improved and problems they still face.

Tammy Holt-Still is a resident whose home won’t be impacted by Swan Lake’s waters, but this good neighbor has taken it upon herself to create a committee for those hit the hardest.

"We started with the flood-affected residents first and tried getting them the help they needed," says Holt-Still.

She's helped residents remove water from their properties and has also been vocal with the county and state about finding a solution to problems surrounding Swan Lake.

"This has not gone away, you may not live out here, you may not care about it, but it's still there and it's not going away."

David Solaro with Washoe County says Tammy is right that the problem has not completely gone away. There is still a barrier in place keeping water from homes, daily pumping efforts continue and part of Lemmon Drive is still closed. But Solaro says progress has been made.

"Swan Lake's actually gone down about six inches since April," says Solaro.

In fact, Solaro says the most immediate needs in Lemmon Valley have been taken care of, so much so that the state of emergency was lifted in mid-May.

"It gets us back to normal government business; I think it's good and transparent for the community so that we're not out there doing something that we shouldn't be doing."

Many Lemmon Valley residents will disagree. Holt-Still says too many residents in Lemmon Valley still need help now and in the future.

"People need to get back in their homes, people need help getting back into their homes," says Holt-Still.

"There are still some residents that are surrounded by water, they were outside the barrier system, they're sandbagged,” says Solaro. “We're trying to work with the state to see if there's any kind of a program that we can come up with to help those residents out."