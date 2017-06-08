Governor Sandoval Signs 71 Bills, Vetoes 7

Governor Brian Sandoval signed 71 bills into law this week and vetoed 7, including a minimum wage increase for the Silver State. As we reported at the close of the session Senate Bill 106 proposes that Nevada raise the minimum wage from $8.25 to $12 over five years, going up 75 cents a year.

The Senate did pass the bill on May 17th with all Republican Senators voting opposed. Monday June 5th the Assembly voted in favor, 27-15 along party lines.

Here's a list from the Governor's office of the major bills signed into law:

Senate Bill 529 is a supplemental appropriations bill for more than $2.4 million to the Division of Emergency Management for costs associated with emergency responses to major flood events in Washoe, Elko, and Douglas Counties and Carson City.

Assembly Bill 498 appropriates more than $350,000 to cover the costs associated with the Division of Emergency Management establishing a joint field office to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the major flood events during 2017.

Assembly Bill 511 is an Executive Agency budget bill and was introduced during Governor Sandoval’s State of the State address. AB511 provides $20 million to keep the promise of the Millennium Scholarship for Nevada students.

Assembly Bill 97 requires law enforcement agencies to turn over sexual assault forensic kits for texting within 30 days and requires the lab to test the kits within 120 days upon receiving them. AB97 appropriates $3 million to the Nevada Attorney General to enter into inter-local agreements to help pay for the costs associated with testing. This law is aimed at ensuring a backlog of the kits does not develop in Nevada again.

Senate Bill 192 was sponsored by Assemblywoman Amber Joiner and expands the hours of operation for mobile units operated by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to provide mental health services in Clark and Washoe County. The bill requires mobile units to be available from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m., 7 days a week.

Senate Bill 391 established the “Nevada Promise Scholarships” as sponsored by Senator Mo Denis. This is aligned with the Governor’s vision of ensuring more of Nevada’s students are on a path to a post-secondary credential or degree.

The complete list is below:

The bills governor Sandoval vetoed are below:

Assembly Bill 382

Assembly Bill 403

Assembly Bill 303

Senate Bill 464

Senate Bill 106

Senate Bill 427

Assembly Bill 348