Dangers of Target Shooting

Fire season is in full gear now, which means things like target shooting should either be avoided completely or at least done at a shooting range. John VanEmmerick is an experienced shooter and chooses to play it safe when it comes to fire danger.

"I just think that we need to be responsible and not cause, we do not need to start any wildfires that's just a really bad thing," said John VanEmmerick.

Fires are oftentimes human caused and can be prevented. Target shooting was the cause of the Golden Eagle fire the other day.

"It's a pretty hazardous thing to be doing. We've already had several on BLM land. I've investigated two and the US Forest Service has had some too," said Scott Fischer from the Bureau of Land Management.

Steel bullets are oftentimes cheaper than others, but can also be the most dangerous.



"Our biggest problem is people are shooting steel core ammunition and they do not realize it," added Fischer.

The easiest way to test your bullet is by holding it up to a magnet. If it sticks to the magnet it's steel. Keep in mind steel based bullets will be banned in a couple weeks due to fire restrictions. While not as likely, other types of bullets can cause fires too. Fischer says there was a study done in Montana a few years ago that shows steel, lead, and copper all being able to start fires.

It's not only the type of bullets that can be dangerous, but also the targets, and the drive up there. The nice thing about a shooting range is they usually have a good back drop clear of any rocks or grass. So there's nothing wrong with being extra cautious.



"Just takes a moment especially if there's any sort of a breeze you're going to get a fire," added Fischer.

If you do start a fire the best thing to do is to call 911. You'll also want to bring a five gallon jug of water with you if you decide to go shooting. It's also a great idea to clean up everything after shooting.

