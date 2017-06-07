City of Sparks Sets Up Sandbag Drop-Off Locations

The City of Sparks says now that the Truckee River is receding below flood status, people can start returning sandbags at five drop-off locations.

You can drop off your sandbags at:

• 855 Linda Way

• Larkin Circle (Next to Pick-n-Pull)

• Spice Island Drive (by Cottonwood Park)

• Shadow Mountain Park – north lot (Sparks Boulevard)

• Corner of Kresge and Watson (behind former K-Mart Distribution Center)