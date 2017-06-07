City of Sparks Sets Up Sandbag Drop-Off Locations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Sparks Sets Up Sandbag Drop-Off Locations

The City of Sparks says now that the Truckee River is receding below flood status, people can start returning sandbags at five drop-off locations. 

You can drop off your sandbags at: 

•    855 Linda Way 
•    Larkin Circle (Next to Pick-n-Pull) 
•    Spice Island Drive (by Cottonwood Park) 
•    Shadow Mountain Park – north lot (Sparks Boulevard) 
•    Corner of Kresge and Watson (behind former K-Mart Distribution Center) 

