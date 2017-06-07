Nevada Legislature Sends Drunk Driving Bill to Governor

Monday night lawmakers passed a bill that would allow those arrested for a DUI to get an ignition interlock device or have their license temporarily suspended.

SB 259 would make Nevada the 30th state to require ignition interlocks after a drunk driving offense.

The bill requires anyone arrested with a .08 blood alcohol concentration and above to use an interlock for 90 days after an arrest or not drive at all. Upon conviction, a judge must order an ignition interlock for at least six months unless the judge determines this would not serve the interests of justice.

Offenders who installed an interlock pre-conviction would receive day-for-day credit for any time ordered on an interlock by a judge upon conviction. In addition, any offender who refuses a blood alcohol concentration test would be required to install an ignition interlock after an arrest if he or she wants to drive during the one-year administrative license revocation period.

Currently, Nevada requires ignition interlocks for first offenders with a blood alcohol concentration .18 or greater for a period of at least one year, and judges have the option of ordering first-time offenders with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 to .17 for three to six months.

Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., have all-offender ignition interlock laws, meaning they require ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders after the first offense. In May, the Oklahoma Legislature sent a similar bill to Governor Mary Fallin, who has until June 10 to sign the bill into law.

The supporting organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving released the following statement:

“MADD is grateful to the Nevada Legislature for recognizing that ignition interlocks are the only technology available to stop someone from driving drunk,” said Debbie Zelinski, Program Coordinator for MADD’s Northern Nevada Affiliate. “These lifesaving devices have preventing 2.3 million attempts to drive drunk across the nation over a 10-year period. We know they will save lives in Nevada.”