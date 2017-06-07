Marsy’s Law Heading to Voters Next Year

Next year Nevada voters will decide whether to create a victims' bill of rights in the Silver State.

Monday night lawmakers passed Senate Joint Resolution 17, also known as Marsy's Law.

It would create constitutional rights for victims’ crimes, including the right to be notified about the criminal proceedings of their victimizers.

With passage of Marsy’s Law for Nevada now secured in two consecutive Legislative sessions, the measure now heads to the people of Nevada as a Ballot Question in 2018.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt issued the following statement in support of the passage:

“I am proud to have endorsed and championed Marsy’s Law since my inauguration in 2015,” said Laxalt. “With the passage of Marsy’s Law last night, we are one step closer to enshrining victims’ rights into Nevada’s Constitution. Over the next 18 months, I look forward to having meaningful conversations with the voters about ensuring victims of crime are treated with dignity and respect throughout the criminal justice process.”

Bill sponsor, Senator Michael Roberson of Henderson said, “It was impressive to see everyone coming together to work on this measure, I can tell you that if Marsy’s Law for Nevada is approved by voters, the winners will be all victims of crime, present and future, who will have some of the best constitutional rights in the country, guaranteeing they will be treated with dignity and respect in the judicial process.”