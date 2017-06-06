Lahontan Trout Making a Comeback in Nevada Waters - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lahontan Trout Making a Comeback in Nevada Waters

The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years. 

Dan Hottle with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that the fish was once thought to be extinct but two decades of work, combined with this drought busting winter have brought the Pilot Peak strain of the Lahonton cutthroat back into native Nevada waters. 

Hottle writes that this conservation work was a joint effort between local agencies.  The U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and the Truckee Meadows Water Authority have all done their part. 

To read more on this history of Nevada's state fish and it's recent success, you can read the full story, here. There is also a short video that shows follows researchers as they track and study the fish and their migration this year. 

