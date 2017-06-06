Kids Free Fishing at Sparks Marina

The Nevada Department of Wildlife say there is a Kids Free Fishing Day scheduled for Saturday at Sparks Marina.

Saturday, June 10, is Free Fishing Day where people may fish in any public fishing water in the state without a fishing license or trout stamp, but all limits and other regulations still apply.

On that same Saturday at the Sparks Marina, is a Kids Free Fishing Day event from 7 am until noon. The fishing event will take place at the South Shore of Sparks Marina at 300 Howard Drive and is sponsored by Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, The Sparks Rotary, in cooperation with the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), City of Sparks Parks and Recreation and the local Safari Club International.

In addition to every kid getting a free t-shirt and fishing pole, there will be fun booths and representatives from the Sparks Fire Department, Sparks Police Department, Sheriff’s Department and the Coast Guard. They say thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes and fishing gear will be handed out at the event. They say that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Free Fishing Day provides the perfect opportunity for families to spend the day together in an activity they may have never tried before,” said Aaron Keller, NDOW Statewide Outdoor Education Coordinator. He adds that NDOW has stocked fish in many of Nevada’s waters in preparation for Saturday. “Your chances should be pretty good for catching a fish.”

NDOW and the City of Sparks Parks and Recreation Department will place a net in the marina in a special kids section where they will stock it with 4,000 trout in the netted area in the effort to increase the chances of catching fish and for those new to fishing, volunteers will be on hand to help.

Keller adds that even if you can’t make it out to Sparks Marina, “Remember, Free Fishing Day is statewide. People are allowed to fish in any public fishing water in the state without needing a fishing license or trout stamp. We want people to get out there and check out all the great waters that Nevada has to offer, and maybe if you like what you see, you will think about buying a license for the year or a short term permit.”