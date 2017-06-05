Reno Police Say Dayton Driver at Fault in NHP SUV Crash on Highw - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Say Dayton Driver at Fault in NHP SUV Crash on Highway 50

Reno Police say it has finished its investigation regarding a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Highway 50. Authorities say a Dayton man died in the June 5th crash. 

Reno Police say 75-year-old Jack Mynear of Dayton was at fault when he crossed over the center line on Highway 50 near Dayton and hit the trooper's marked patrol SUV head-on which was parked on the shoulder. 

Mynear died at the scene. 

The trooper was flown by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. 

Police say the trooper's cash camera video confirmed witness accounts of the crash. 

Reno Police say Mynear more than 15 times the legal amount of THC in his blood during the crash. 

