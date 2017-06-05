Governor Signs 16 Bills Monday Morning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Signs 16 Bills Monday Morning

Governor Brian Sandoval had a busy Monday morning, signing 16 pieces of legislation into law.

According to the Governor's Office, the bills include measure that will, "increase the outreach of the Office of Minority Health, provide professional development opportunities for educators and help increase access to behavior and mental health services."

According to a press release Monday, Governor Sandoval signed the following bills into law:

Assembly Bill 83
Assembly Bill 141
Assembly Bill 150
Assembly Bill 296
Assembly Bill 327
Senate Bill 25
Senate Bill 65
Senate Bill 84
Senate Bill 162
Senate Bill 260
Senate Bill 360
Senate Bill 369
Senate Bill 398
Senate Bill 407
Senate Bill 415
Senate Bill 433

The governor will have 10 days to either sign or veto bills that pass the legislature by the end of Monday, the final day of the 79th Legislative Session.

