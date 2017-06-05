"Pink Tax" Going to Nevada Voters in 2018

Should people have to pay sales tax when buying feminine hygiene products in the Silver State? That will be up to Nevada voters to decide in 2018 after Governor Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 415 Monday.

The bill to stop the so-called "pink tax" creates a ballot question in the 2018 general election. It was just one of 16 pieces of legislation Governor Sandoval signed Monday morning.

