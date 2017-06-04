Expected Solar Law Brings Company Back to Nevada

The debate around solar energy in Nevada, particularly personal use, has taken a turn after the 2017 legislative session.

"Assembly Bill 405 really brings back the net metering and rooftop solar industries back to Nevada," Assemblyman Chris Brooks explains. "It will put into statute that you can store your energy...and how you'd get reimbursed for excess energy."

The controversy over solar power in Nevada started at the last legislative session when a bill was approved that allowed the Public Utilities Commission to change the rate at which NV Energy reimburses solar panel owners for the power they contribute to the grid. Solar companies around the state claimed the costs were too high, so anticipating a more difficult market several left the state.

The bill passed the Assembly with only two people opposed and the Senate unanimously. It now heads to the Governor's desk where Sunrun says the Governor is expected to sign it.

Sunrun was one of the companies solar companies speaking out against the 2015 changes. "Thanks to the hard work of Governor Sandoval and Nevada State Legislators, we can now say with confidence that Sunrun is coming back to Nevada" the company wrote on Tuesday.

KTVN has reached out to NV Energy for a comment who tell us they do not have anyone available to speak about it and that we are welcome to check back with them if/when the bill is signed into law.