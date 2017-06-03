Sandoval Signs 19 Bills into Law Including Bill to Stop “Passing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sandoval Signs 19 Bills into Law Including Bill to Stop “Passing the Trash”

Posted: Updated:

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval: 

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed 19 bills including Senator Gansert’s law to stop “Passing the Trash”, and measures that ensure siblings in foster care can connect and information on prescription drug disposal is readily accessible.

Senate Bill 287, sponsored by Senator Heidi Gansert expands mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse and neglect to all school personnel and volunteers. This will reduce the gap which contributes to the national problem of “passing the trash” which is when school personnel are allowed to resign instead of face charges for physical, sexual, or other abuse.

Senate Bill 274 will expand opportunities for foster youth to connect with their siblings while in foster care. This bill passed unanimously.

Senate Bill 171 requires pharmacies to post or provide to information on how patients can safely dispose of controlled substances. This measures was sponsored by Senator Heidi Gansert and passed both houses unanimously.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 233

Senate Bill 230

Senate Bill 287

Senate Bill 274

Senate Bill 281

Assembly Bill 276

Assembly Bill 384

Senate Bill 56

Senate Bill 477

Senate Bill 71

Senate Bill 322

Senate Bill 81

Senate Bill 323

Senate Bill 171

Senate Bill 364

Senate Bill 183

Senate Bill 386

Senate Bill 471

The Governor vetoed the following bills.

Senate Bill 384

Senate Bill 397

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval.

