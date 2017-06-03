Governor Sandoval Signs 15 More Bills into Law and Vetoes One

Governor Brian Sandoval signs 15 more bills into law on Friday and vetoes one.

Sponsored by Senator Parks, Senate Bill 185 is a consumer protection bill safeguarding a person's ability to share their opinion about a product or service that could be limited by a standard contract. The measure prevents a vendor from including a provision in their standard contract waiving a consumer's rights to provide a review, comment, or other statement concerning the purchased goods or service.

Assembly Bill 260 allows some judges to suspend a person's sentence who is convicted of a misdemeanor for solicitation of prostitution on the condition that they comply with conditions from the court including participation in a treatment program.

The Nevada Pregnant Workers’ Fairness Act, Senate Bill 253, provides protections to female employees similar to those of the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Assembly Bill 251

Senate Bill 136

Assembly Bill 253

Senate Bill 185

Assembly Bill 260

Senate Bill 227

Assembly Bill 314

Senate Bill 253

Assembly Bill 346

Senate Bill 383

Assembly Bill 356

Senate Bill 411

Assembly Bill 372

Senate Bill 420

Assembly Bill 424

The Governor vetoed Senate Bill 265