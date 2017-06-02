Governor Sandoval Signs Four New Bills into Law

Governor Brian Sandoval had a busy week singing and vetoing bills which continued Friday.

"As I said in my state of the state address, there are now five battlefields in our constant fight for safety and security: land, sea, air, space and cyberspace," said Governor Sandoval about AB471, "I'm proud to create Nevada's first Cyber Defense Center which will be tasked with detecting, preventing, and responding to attacks. We must remain vigilant and stay ahead of those who seek to steal our private information and endanger our resources."

Governor Sandoval signed four bills into law including AB471, which establishes the Office of Cyber Defense Coordination within the Department of Public Safety. According to the Governor's office, it will function as the state's first Executive Branch Agency "devoted entirely to cybersecurity efforts, and will serve as a 'nerve center' for statewide cybersecurity preparedness, risk assessment, response and threat mitigation."

Other bills signed Friday include SB26 (Sponsored by Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchinson) and prohibits the state from entering into a public works contract with a private company if the company fails to certify that it is not engaged in and will not engage in a boycott of Israel.

AB415 signed Friday requires Nevada businesses to accept I.D. cards issued by a tribal government anywhere a DMV-issued I.D. is accepted. Then SB375 (Sponsored by Senator Tick Segerblom) authorizes the Governor to enter into agreements with tribal governments to participate in the implementation of state laws and tribal laws governing the use of marijuana. According to the governor's office the measure was supported by all of Nevada's 27 tribes and will present "economic development opportunities" for those communities.